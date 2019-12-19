Police Therapy Dog Can’t Keep Away From Donated Toys —And It’s Adorable

The Franklin, Massachusetts police department has some sage advice for the holidays — keep your toys away from Ben the therapy dog.
The station posted a video on Wednesday of Ben — the department’s therapy dog — carrying a baby doll in his mouth. Officers try in vain to get the dog to drop the toy, but Ben walks through the station and hides under a desk.
One officer can be heard saying: “He’s got a stock pile of toys over there. He keeps bringing them in there.”
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
The department said it had made numerous gift bags to give to children and families in the community for the holidays.
In a Facebook post, the department joked that officers learned an “extremely valuable lesson” and encouraged pet owners to either close the door or keep the toys elevated.