Popular Boston sports bar closes, 2 Boston restaurants damaged in fires

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between June 24 and June 30.

Cucina LaRosa's in Wilmington Has Closed

An Italian restaurant in the northern suburbs of Boston whose roots date back approximately 50 years has shut down.

Full Story



ButterBird Opens at Arsenal Yards in Watertown

A well-known local chef and restaurateur has opened a fast-casual dining spot just west of Boston.

Full Story



Fire Rips Through The Squealing Pig in Boston's Mission Hill Neighborhood

A restaurant and bar in Boston that is popular with nearby college students and medical workers has sustained severe damage in a fire.

Full Story



Four-Alarm Fire Heavily Damages Jacob Wirth Building in Boston's Theater District

A fire caused major damage to a structure that had once been home to a landmark Boston restaurant--and one which was in the process of returning.

Full Story

Porters Bar and Grill in Boston's North Station Area Has Closed

A Boston drinking spot that was popular with sports fans has shut down.

Full Story

