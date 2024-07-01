Boston Restaurant Talk

Popular Boston sports bar closes, 2 Boston restaurants damaged in fires

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Porters Bar and Grill/Boston Fire

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between June 24 and June 30.

Cucina LaRosa's in Wilmington Has Closed
An Italian restaurant in the northern suburbs of Boston whose roots date back approximately 50 years has shut down.
Full Story

ButterBird Opens at Arsenal Yards in Watertown
A well-known local chef and restaurateur has opened a fast-casual dining spot just west of Boston.
Full Story

Fire Rips Through The Squealing Pig in Boston's Mission Hill Neighborhood
A restaurant and bar in Boston that is popular with nearby college students and medical workers has sustained severe damage in a fire.
Full Story

Four-Alarm Fire Heavily Damages Jacob Wirth Building in Boston's Theater District
A fire caused major damage to a structure that had once been home to a landmark Boston restaurant--and one which was in the process of returning.
Full Story

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Porters Bar and Grill in Boston's North Station Area Has Closed
A Boston drinking spot that was popular with sports fans has shut down.
Full Story

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

This article tagged under:

Boston Restaurant Talk
