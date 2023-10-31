Postal worker assaulted after delivering mail to Medford home

Police are investigating after a U.S. Postal Service worker was assaulted on Tuesday in Medford, Massachusetts.

The attack reportedly happened around 11:40 a.m. in the area of Arden Road, shortly after the letter carrier had delivered mail to an area home.

NOW: Police in Medford investigating assault of a mail carrier. It happened this morning right after he delivered mail to this home. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/8X5Si7pb7Q — Abbey Niezgoda NBC10 Boston (@AbbeyNBCBoston) October 31, 2023

Danielle Schrage, a postal inspector with the Boston Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, confirmed that postal inspectors were responding to a report of a letter carrier who was assaulted on their route in Medford.

"The carrier has been taken to the hospital," she said in an email.

Schrage said the situation is still very fluid, and she didn't have any further details. The mail carrier's condition is not yet known.

There was no immediate word on whether any arrests had been made.

Photos and video from the scene showed a section of the neighborhood cordoned off with police tape and multiple officers at the scene investigating.