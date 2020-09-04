Local

Pour House Landlord Says He Has a Plan to Reopen

The principal owner of the real estate firm that owns the bar said he is negotiating to buy out his business partners

By Catherine Carlock, Boston Business Journal Real Estate Editor

It may not be last call for The Pour House Bar & Grill after all.

Charles M. Talanian, the principal owner of the real estate firm which owns the Pour House, told the Boston Business Journal he’s negotiating to buy out his business partners and reopen the bar, hopefully with some of the same staff.

The leases for both Pour House at 907 Boylston St. and Lir at 903 Boylston St. were up in 2024. Talanian planned to connect the buildings and develop around 60,000 square feet of either office or residential space above. But the coronavirus pandemic fast-forwarded those plans.

The restaurant had announced its closing in an Instagram post earlier this week.

To all our dedicated customers, employees- past and present, friends, families and colleagues: It is with great regret to tell you that after 34 glorious years, it is time for us to say goodbye and thank you. Due to COVID the ownership of The Pour House will be changing hands. We want to thank each and every one of you very much. The heart and soul of The Pour House has always been our staff and our customers. Without them, we would never have been as successful as we were for 34 years. So many great times. So many fantastic memories. Far too many to post. It has been a wild and crazy ride and we could not have done it without all of you. For the last 34 years, we have prided ourselves with always being open, 365 days a year, knowing you would always be there to support us. And so it is so very sad to say..........Sorry, we're closed. Thank you for your loyalty, dedication and patronage over the years. We will miss you all. And a special thanks to the many staff members over the years for all their hard work and effort. This all wouldn’t have been possible without all of you. Be safe and be well. Team Pour House

It was one of several restaurants on Boylston Street in the Back Bay that were reportedly closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

