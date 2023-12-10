Pressure building after UPenn President resigns amid controversy

Pressure has been building not only for the president of UPENN to resign, but also the presidents of Harvard and MIT.

UPENN President Liz Magill has resigned after coming under fire for her testimony at a congressional hearing last week about antisemitism on campus.

She struggled to answer a question from lawmakers about whether calling for the genocide of the Jewish people violates school policy. She will remain a tenured faculty member at Penn Carey Law, according to the university.

Her resignation comes after more than 70 lawmakers signed a bipartisan letter Friday calling on her to step down, along with Harvard University President Claudine Gay and MIT President Sally Kornbluth. Both similarly floundered on the question. Gay apologized for her remarks the next day through the University’s student newspaper.

Now that the UPENN president is stepping down, the New York representative who grilled lawmakers on this released a statement saying saying “One down. Two to go. This is only the very beginning of addressing the pervasive rot of antisemitism that has destroyed the most “prestigious” higher education institutions in America.”

There is no word on who will be replacing Magill at this point.