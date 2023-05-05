Local

Bristol County

Pricetag of Bristol County Jail Uprising's in the Millions, Sheriff Says

Sheriff Paul Heroux brought reporters to the County House of Correction before fixes are made, and he said that the damage to toilets alone will cost $5.5 million

By Staff Reports

Damage at the Bristol County House of Correction in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, after a major protest Friday, April 21, 2023.
The April 21 uprising of inmates at Massachusetts' Bristol County House of Correction will cost much more than the initial estimates, the county's sheriff said Friday.

Inmates caused extensive damage in the incident that shut down the jail in Dartmouth for hours, smashing windows, flipping beds, fashioning weapons, strewing trash around and more in protest over plans to move them to new housing units so the facility could be made more suicide-proof.

Sheriff Paul Heroux brought reporters to the jail on Friday before fixes are made, and he said that the damage to toilets alone will cost $5.5 million — he'd preliminarily pegged the damage at $100,000-$200,000.

"The governor and I have talked through text a few times about think, I think they get it," Heroux said. "I think we’re going to get the support we need to put toilets in cells and locks on doors."

No one was hurt in the uprising. Twenty people — 17 from one housing unit and three from another — are expected to face charges as the suspected ringleaders of the protest.

The sheriff's office says more than a dozen inmates organized a standoff with law enforcement because they refused to be moved.

