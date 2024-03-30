Protest temporarily closes Mass. Ave. Bridge

The Massachusetts Avenue Bridge is open again after it was shut down earlier Saturday evening as hundreds of protesters gathered in Boston in support of Gaza.

While it was closed, Massachusetts State Police and police from Boston and Cambridge were keeping a close eye on things, and diverting traffic on both ends of the bridge.

No one was arrested while NBC10 Boston had a crew on scene, and the bridge reopened after about 30 minutes.

Police for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) said the protest traveling on Mass. Ave towards the university's campus was causing traffic disruptions and urged people to use alternate routes.

Both bridges have now reopened. Saturday night traffic is flowing again. @NBC10Boston https://t.co/KCi8Lt4RNx — Eli Rosenberg NBC10 Boston (@EliNBCBoston) March 30, 2024

The Mass Ave Bridge in #Boston is currently closed in both directions due to police activity in the area . — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) March 30, 2024

MIT Advisory: A protest traveling on Mass Ave towards the MIT campus is causing traffic disruptions. Use alternate routes. More info/updates: https://t.co/tI4xZYUjF9 — MIT Police (@MITPolice) March 30, 2024

The bridge, connecting Boston and Cambridge over the Charles River, wasn't the only forced to temporarily close due to the protest. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the Longfellow Bridge was also briefly shut down.

No word from police if any protesters were arrested Saturday.