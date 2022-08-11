Provincetown Declares Sewer Emergency, Shutting Down Some Restaurants Up to 2 Days

The Town of Provincetown says any food or restaurant business that is using its vacuum sewer system must immediately close, after declaring a sewer emergency Thursday.

The town added that residential properties on this system must cut back on water use, "including dishwashing, laundry, showering and only flush when absolutely necessary."

Town Manager Alex Morse said online that officials anticipate needing up to 48 hours to make repairs and get the system running as normal. Morse's post said the restaurant shut downs are needed to "prevent a further public health emergency caused by sewer overflows." Reducing the flow into the sewers will allow repair work to get done, according to Morse.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Public restrooms will be closed Thursday and Friday, and the town has 18 porta-potties coming at 11 a.m. that will be on Ryder Street, near Town Hall.

The sewer emergency does not impact sewer customers that are on the gravity system, or properties with on-site septic systems. A map posted with the town manager's statement shows the different systems, with the vacuum system shaded in brown, and the gravity system in green.

The town says it will provide updates throughout the next two days.