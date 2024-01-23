Quilo's Taqueria has opened in East Arlington, and it's drawing long lines and rave reviews

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

An Italian restaurant in the northwestern suburbs of Boston has shut down, and a Mexican dining spot has now opened in the space.

Sugo Cucina Italiana in East Arlington is no longer in business, and @danielpunkass said Quilo's Taqueria has taken over the Massachusetts Avenue storefront. A Facebook post by the restaurant said their grand opening was held on Saturday.

The menu for Quilo's shows featured items such as tacos, burritos, fajitas, and care asada, while also including tortas, enchiladas, quesadillas, pupusas, and tamales. According to The Boston Globe, the food is so good that the takeout spot is already drawing lines an hour long.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The address for the now-closed Sugo Cucina Italiana (and upcoming Quilo's Taqueria) is 162 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA, 02474. Its website can be found at https://quilostaqueria.com/

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)