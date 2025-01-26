Quincy High School cheer coach under investigation. Here's what we know

A varsity cheer coaching staff member at Quincy High School is under investigation, accused of violations of state and federal law, and is on administrative leave as an investigation unfolds.

Quincy police have confirmed to NBC10 Boston that their special investigations team is also involved.

Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Mulvey wrote a letter to the school community Friday, saying the school staff member allegedly gave students alcohol and marijuana, shared inappropriate photos online and shared private information that breached student confidentiality.

Students and families who were said to be directly impacted were notified.

"I would like to thank the members of the school community who brought these incidents to the attention of school and district administrators," Mulvey wrote in his letter. "Quincy Public Schools is committed to providing a safe and secure learning environment for all."

The coaching staff member is on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted. The school district says it doesn't have all of the details yet, but they will share more when they are able.

Police aren't saying much, other than to say that they are assisting in the investigation. There has been no word that any charges have been filed.