Quincy cheer coach investigated for allegedly giving students alcohol, marijuana

A varsity cheer coach staffer at Quincy High School is under investigation for a series of potential crimes, including giving alcohol and marijuana to students at the Massachusetts school, the district's superintendent told the community Friday.

In addition to allegedly giving alcohol and marijuana to students, the staffer, now on administrative leave, is accused of sharing inappropriate images online and sharing private information in violation of student confidentiality, Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Mulvey said in the letter. The district was still working to learn more.

"While these very serious allegations are being investigated, the employee has been placed on administrative leave. This investigation remains active, and not all of the details are currently known to the school department," he said in the statement.

The cheer coach staff member wasn't publicly identified. It wasn't immediately clear how many times the staffer shared alcohol and marijuana with students — the statement said it took place at least one time — what the nature of the inappropriate images was or what kind of information was shared.

The superintendent didn't have more information to share with NBC10 Boston as of Saturday afternoon.