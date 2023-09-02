Quincy police looking for missing 12-year-old girl

Police in Quincy, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Quincy police say Katherine Candido ran away from her Highland Ave. home and was reported missing Thursday night by her mother.

Candido is described as 5'3" tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She wears multiple gold chains and has her ears and nose pierced.

Police say she was last seen with an unknown boy, who is assumed to be an acquaintance of hers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Quincy Police Department.