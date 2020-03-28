Rain Moves in Overnight into Sunday

Today we wake up to chilly temperatures that have fallen to below freezing in northern New England, and in the teens in some valleys, while southern New England also saw many lows in the 30s thanks to radiational cooling. This afternoon will be pleasant again with highs in the 50s and increasing clouds as the day goes by.

Changes move in for Sunday as a system slides across the northeast. Our wind will be increasing a bit from the southeast, east and this will make it a raw day in addition to the rain. Waves off our coast will also remain around 2-4' through Monday with the storm moving through.

The rain remains scattered across southern New England for Sunday night into Monday. Northern New England will see a change to a wintry mix and some snowfall. Through Monday morning, highest elevations and northern Maine will see 2-4" of snow. Around half a foot across the crown of Maine, northern VT, NH with 1-3".

Monday begins soggy with rain south, and mix northeast. Temperatures rebound a bit to around 50 degrees. In fact we stay around 50 through the rest of next week and in the mid 50s for the next weekend. The forecast becomes more uncertain by midweek next week as more waves move through the northeast. We expect scattered rain to return for Wednesday into Thursday and again Friday, but the next weekend may be dry. Stay tuned!