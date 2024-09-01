Boston

Rare donkey dies at Boston zoo, weeks after giving birth

Her passing comes after she gave birth to a rare foal at Franklin Park Zoo.

A rare Poitou donkey that resided at the Franklin Park Zoo passed away, according to the staff.

15-year-old Vollavon has been at that zoo since 2016 and had been under intensive care for multiple issues and the staff decided to humanely euthanize her.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Her passing comes after she gave birth to a rare foal at Franklin Park Zoo.

The young foal was born on August 8 after slowly progressing labor but has since been monitored by the animal care team .

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Gloucester Jul 10

Rare blue whale — world's largest animal — spotted off Gloucester

Colorado Jul 20

Rare orange lobster sent to aquarium after accidentally delivered to Colorado Red Lobster

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us