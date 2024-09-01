Rare donkey dies at Boston zoo, weeks after giving birth

A rare Poitou donkey that resided at the Franklin Park Zoo passed away, according to the staff.

15-year-old Vollavon has been at that zoo since 2016 and had been under intensive care for multiple issues and the staff decided to humanely euthanize her.

Her passing comes after she gave birth to a rare foal at Franklin Park Zoo.

The young foal was born on August 8 after slowly progressing labor but has since been monitored by the animal care team .