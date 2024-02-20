Remains found behind Saugus street belonged to man missing since summer

The human remains found in the woods behind a street in Saugus, Massachusetts, this weekend belonged to a man who was reported missing this summer, authorities said Tuesday.

Medical examiners found that the skeletal remains were identified as belonging to Haverhill resident John Lawler, according to the Essex District Attorney's Office.

What caused Lawler's death has yet to be determined and remained under investigation, officials said. They didn't share when Lawler was reported missing or what the circumstances around his disappearance were.

The remains were found by a person walking their dog in the woods off Davis Drive shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday, prosecutors and Saugus police have said. They also said there was not believed to be a threat to the public.

Neighbors on the quiet cul-de-sac were shocked to find a large-scale police investigation on their street Sunday.

"I’ve never seen anybody back there. The only thing back there is coyotes from what I know, but apparently somebody’s been back there," Matthew McKenzie said.