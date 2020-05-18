Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
reopening Massachusetts

Reopening Mass.: Read the Full Plan

The 28-page document details how and when manufacturing, construction, retail, restaurants and other industries will reopen

By Marc Fortier

Commonwealth of Massachusetts

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday released the Reopening Advisory Board's 28-page plan for reopening the state's economy.

The report details what can reopen immediately, including manufacturing, construction and places of worship. Retail and office spaces, as well as beaches, parks and some athletic fields will be next to open on May 25.

Restaurants and lodging, however, will have to wait until Phase 2.

You can read the full plan below:

No date has been set yet for the second phase of the reopening to begin.

Baker has said each phase of the reopening will be driven by key public health metrics, including positive test rates, deaths, hospitalizations and intensive care unit capacity.

This article tagged under:

reopening MassachusettscoronavirusCOVID-19Charlie BakerRestaurants
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us