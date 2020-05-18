Reopening Mass.: Read the Full Plan

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday released the Reopening Advisory Board's 28-page plan for reopening the state's economy.

The report details what can reopen immediately, including manufacturing, construction and places of worship. Retail and office spaces, as well as beaches, parks and some athletic fields will be next to open on May 25.

Restaurants and lodging, however, will have to wait until Phase 2.

You can read the full plan below:

No date has been set yet for the second phase of the reopening to begin.

Baker has said each phase of the reopening will be driven by key public health metrics, including positive test rates, deaths, hospitalizations and intensive care unit capacity.