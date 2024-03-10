New England Patriots

Report: Mac Jones to be traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars

Jones was a first-round pick by the Patriots in 2021

By Irvin Rodriguez

The Patriots are reportedly finalizing a trade to send Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a possible sixth-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The QB threw for 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with a 36.7 quarterback rating last season while being benched for Bailey Zappe.

Jones, drafted with the 15th pick in 2021, threw for 46 touchdowns and 36 interceptions in his career with the Patriots.

NBC Sports Boston's Phill Perry says it makes sense to trade Jones now as free agents would fill backup QB spots.

Backups Bailey Zappe and Nathan Rourke are the only other quarterbacks on the Patriots' roster entering free agency, which begins Monday with the legal tampering period. New England could look at add a veteran signal-caller or draft a rookie QB with the No. 3 overall pick in April.

