Reptiles rescued from Wakefield strip mall after fire breaks out

Local board of health officials were also responding due to the number of restaurants in the retail building

A fire broke out at a strip mall in Wakefield, Massachusetts, on Sunday evening.

The Lowell Street retail center includes Dino's Brick Oven Pizza, where smoke was observed. Firefighters then found heavy smoke and some fire in an animal store that is also in the mall. The animals in the store were said to be mostly reptiles, and they were all removed from the building.

Crews were able to get the fire knocked down, and there were no injuries reported to any of the people or animals in the building.

After the fire was knocked down, firefighters were working to vent out the building.

Local board of health officials were also responding due to the number of restaurants in the retail building.

