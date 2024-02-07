Massachusetts

Person believed dead after rescue attempt at Hanson construction site

Hanson police said the incident involved the partial collapse of a Dwight Street building's foundation at about 11:30 a.m.

By Asher Klein

First responders at the scene of a construction accident requiring a rescue on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A person is believed to have died at a construction site in Hanson, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, prosecutors said.

Fire officials had previously said they were working to rescue a person at the site on Dwight Street, but they didn't immediately share more information beyond that they were working on the incident.

Hanson police said the incident involved the partial collapse of the building's foundation at about 11:30 a.m., referring other questions to prosecutors.

Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said that state and local police were "responding to a suspected fatality" at the site.

Footage from the scene showed first responders gathered around a house where construction equipment appeared to have been working.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

