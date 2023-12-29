Newburyport

Resident, dog escape fire in single-story home on Plum Island

The blaze appears to have started in the area of a Christmas tree, fire officials said

By Marc Fortier

A resident and her dog were able to escape a fire in a single-story home on Plum Island on Thursday night.

Newburyport police first spotted the fire in a ranch home on H Street around 6:50 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they said fire was coming from the area of a Christmas tree.

The flames were knocked down by fire crews, who fought the blaze in rainy and windy conditions.

The home sustained significant smoke and heat damage, fire officials said, with the fire concentrated in the living room where the Christmas tree was being kept.

Multiple area fire departments provided mutual aid and station coverage.

Newburyport Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury said the fire is a good reminder of proper Christmas tree safety. He said tree lights should not be plugged into extension cords, trees should be watered at least once a day and if the tree is dry, it should be removed from the home.

