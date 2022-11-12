Residents Wake Up to Vandalized Mailboxes in Billerica

Police are asking for help after numerous mailboxes were vandalized in Billerica sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning.

Vandals hit mailboxes and fences along Fardon Street, French Street and Glad Valley Drive.

Surveillance video from one of the targeted homes shows two people running up the street after apparently knocking down a mailbox.

Police are now asking residents to check their surveillance cameras for any more footage that could potentially help them identify any suspects.

Residents are feeling frustrated and said this is not the first time this has happened.

“I discovered it when I woke up this morning and thought hmm, kids don’t have school today.” said resident Kim Navarro.

Billerica police are asking anyone with information on the vandalized mailboxes to contact them.