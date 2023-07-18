Respiratory illnesses reported at Everett hotel with emergency assistance center

Massachusetts health officials say they are aware of multiple reports of a respiratory illnesses spreading at a hotel in Everett.

The state's Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities contracted La Colaborativa to run an emergency assistance center at the Envision Hotel Boston-Everett. The nonprofit provides immigrants with housing, job training and medical aid.

"We have everything under control," said Gladys Vega, executive director of La Colaborativa. "There is nothing wrong with the migrants we have in this location."

Vega said the reports all came from over the weekend. Several residents became sick, and some of the cases prompted them to call 911.

"We've tested everyone from Sunday evening until yesterday, all day," Vega said Tuesday. "We have had four different nurses on site, and that's all they have been doing."

Vega said no confirmed cases of COVID-19 or tuberculosis were discovered. Both respiratory illnesses are common among newly-arrived immigrants.

She said had they found once case, it would have led her to panic.

Multiple residents have tested positive for RSV and the flu. Hotel residents are now being required to wear masks at all times, indoors and when traveling to nearby businesses.

"Once again, no one has tested positive for anything we should be outraged or concerned about," said Vega.

In a statement, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said it is working with Everett health officials to respond to the respiratory illness cases.

"Information available to date indicate that illness is likely due to spread of respiratory viruses, which is not unexpected in group housing settings. Infection control measures are in place on site, including encouraging isolation of symptomatic individuals and masking," the department said in its statement. "DPH is providing resources including masks, COVID tests, thermometers, medication, hand hygiene supplies and disinfectant wipes."