Revere man illegally possessed 30 guns, 3K rounds of ammo and drugs, police say

A Revere, Massachusetts, man was arrested after 30 illegal guns and drugs were discovered in his home this week, according to authorities.

Darrow DiBattista, 58, illegally possessed 18 rifles, 11 handguns, one large capacity feeding device, over 3,000 rounds of ammunition and 34 grams of the deadly narcotic fentanyl, Revere police wrote on its Facebook page Thursday.

Police said their gang unit and the Suffolk County Sheriff's Department were able to recover the guns and drugs after executing a search warrant at DiBattista's home.

"The combination of narcotics and guns can create a lethal and volatile mix which can increase the risk to our community," noted Police Chief David Callahan. "He was clearly a threat to the safety of the public."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The 58-year-old was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, 29 counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, unlawful possession of ammunition and improper storage of firearms.

DiBattista will be arraigned in Chelsea District Court, police said.