Search suspended for woman reported missing near water in Revere

The search was called off after "new information suggest[ed] the woman left the beach," police said

The search for a woman was suspended in Revere, Massachusetts, after she was reported missing, state police Thursday.

Troopers received a call for a report of a missing woman in her 40s last seen in the water near Shirley Avenue Bath House at Revere Beach, state police said.

The search was called off after "new information suggest[ed] the woman left the beach," police said.

They said they'll be on the lookout.


