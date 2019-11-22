Rhode Island Police Looking for Sneaker Thief

Police in Rhode Island are looking for a sneaker thief who used the name Alphonse Capone

Police in Rhode Island are looking for Alphonse Capone.

No, not the infamous Chicago gangster.

Providence police say a 19-year-old city man was robbed Wednesday of a $415 pair of sneakers he was trying to sell to a man who used the name Alphonse Capone on Facebook.

Commander Thomas Verdi tells The Providence Journal the victim posted the sneakers for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

The pair arranged to meet.

Verdi says the victim handed over the sneakers in a box, Capone pulled a knife and took off. The victim chased him, but the thief turned around with the knife and told the man to get away.

No arrests have been made.

The real Al Capone died in 1947.

