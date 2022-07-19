RI Strip Club Robbed of $22,000 in 1 Dollar Bills, Manager Says

A man stole over $20,000 in one dollar bills from a strip club in Providence, Rhode Island, according to a manager at the lounge.
Cadillac Lounge manager Ed Imondi told NBC affiliate WJAR he was counting money Monday afternoon when a man with a gun stole $3,500 out of his hands. Then, Imondi said, the man had him open a safe and took $22,000 in singles.
"He took all the money, all the ones, and I could hear him stacking it in the bag he had," Imondi, 83, told WJAR.
After the robbery, the man ran out the back door, jumped over a fence and crossed some train tracks, according to the Cadillac Lounge's owner, Dick Shappy. He also told The Boston Globe about money being stolen about 2:45 p.m., shortly before the lounge opened.
Providence police told WJAR officers were questioning someone Monday night. Officers were seen that night investigating by the railroad tracks.
Imondi said he didn't recognize a man shown in surveillance photos but believes whoever it was knew the layout of the lounge and which safe to target.