Rider hospitalized after foot goes between Orange Line train and platform, MBTA says

A person was taken to Tufts Medical Center after stepping in the gap between an Orange Line train and the platform at a Boston station, the MBTA said Friday evening.

The incident happened at State Street. The person was brought to the hospital to be evaluated, the MBTA said, noting that the train did not move before the patient was removed.

There was no immediate word on the person's condition.

Delays of about 25 minutes are expected on the Orange Line.

The first delays were announced shortly before 5 p.m.