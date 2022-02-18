Roxbury Church Deemed Structurally Unsafe After Strong Winds Knocks Steeple

A steeple at the Church of Christ in Roxbury is in danger of falling over after an overnight storm brought damaging winds and left thousands of people without power in Massachusetts.

Boston police and fire were called around 6:40 a.m. for a possible steeple that could topple over. The Inspectional Services Department was called to the scene and confirmed the building is structurally unsafe. Officials are determining what to do next, Boston police said.

Rockland Street from Walnut Street to Wakullah Street are closed for the time being. No further information was immediately available.

Photos from the scene

Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston

Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston