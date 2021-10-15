Local

BOSTON

2 People Injured When Pipe Ruptures at Boston Steam Plant

The incident was reported around 9:45 a.m.

By Marc Fortier and Kirsten Glavin

Two people were injured when a steam pipe ruptured in a 9-story steam plant on Kneeland Street in Boston on Friday morning.

The incident was reported around 9:45 a.m. at the Veolia steam plant, which generates electricity for the electric grid. Steam from the plant also travels through underground pipes to heat buildings across the city.

Fire officials said two workers were taken to area hospitals with steam burns and possible inhalation injuries. They are both expected to survive.

Heavy steam could be seen pouring from the top floor windows.

Firefighters have been ordered to stay out of the building until the steam leak is isolated. The gas to the building has been shut off from the outside.

This is the second time in two weeks Boston fire has responded to the plant. Firefighters were called to the building on the evening of Oct. 4 for a fire that had spread to multiple floors. No injuries were reported in that incident.

No further information was immediately available.

