plane crash

Patriots ‘fan favorite' Russ Francis dies in NY plane crash

The Patriots extended their condolences to the family of Francis, who won Super Bowl XIX with Joe Montana's San Francisco 49ers

By Asher Klein

Russ Francis of the New England Patriots looks on during a game at Schaefer Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Focus on Sport/Getty Images, File

Former New England Patriots star and Super Bowl winner Russ Francis died in a small plane crash in Lake Placid, New York, Sunday.

The former tight end was one of two people who died in the crash at Lake Placid Airport Sunday afternoon, Lake Placid police and officials from the town of North Elba told NBC affiliate WPTZ. Also on board was Richard McSpadden, an executive at the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association which, in a statement, noted that he once served as a commander of the elite U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

The plane was taking off and had an unspecified emergency, according to the association, which said in a statement that it "attempted to return to the airport but failed to make the runway."

A preliminary incident report from the Federal Aviation Administration noted the plane, a Cessna 177RG, was substantially damaged in the crash short of the runway. The cause of the crash wasn't immediately available.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Patriots extended their condolences to the family of Francis, who won Super Bowl XIX with Joe Montana's San Francisco 49ers, where he played for six years, bookended by stints on the Patriots.

"He was a dynamic player on the field who had an even bigger personality off it. He knew no boundaries, pushed the limits and lived his life to the fullest," Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement about the "fan favorite" player.

The Thunderbirds paid tribute to McSpadden in a Facebook post, writing, "His impact is felt across the world and his legacy will be lasting!"

More former Patriots who have recently died

Ryan Mallett Jun 27

Ex-NFL player Ryan Mallett dies in apparent drowning at Florida beach

New England Patriots Sep 7, 2021

Sam Cunningham, Leading Rusher in Patriots History, Dies at 71

This article tagged under:

plane crashNFLNew England PatriotsSan Francisco 49ers
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us