Scammers targeting parking meters with QR codes

You don’t have the feed the meters with quarters anymore when you park - it’s more common that you will have to scan a credit card or QR code to pay for parking these days.

But scammers are cashing in on that convenience.

The Better Business Bureau has a scam tracker that documents trends across the country and they are seeing an uptick in QR code parking scams.

Scammers are putting QR codes on parking meters and unsuspecting drivers are unknowingly handing over their personal information.

“It looks valid,” says Paula Fleming of the Better Business Bureau. “Unfortunately, when you do scan it and provide your credit card or debit card information, it's a phishing website, it's a fraudulent payment portal ...and the common theme is that people then see withdrawals on their credit cards in small increments that really do add up to a big amount of money losses.”

The BBB recommends that you pay directly through the meter if you can when parking.

Watch out for short links. If a QR code says it will open a URL-shortened link, you can’t know for sure where the code is directing you.

And look for evidence of tampering. Scammers may try to confuse you by placing QR code stickers over the legitimate code.

And this is another reason why you need to check your credit card statement closely every month. Account for every transaction. In this scam, you would notice a small amount charged to your card that appears to be the parking charge, but recurrent charges will pop up later.

You can find more info about this scam from the BBB here.