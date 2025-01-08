‘Scared for my safety': Girl violently attacked in Chelsea High School classroom

A teenager is recovering after she was attacked inside a high school classroom in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

Disturbing videos taken inside Chelsea High School Tuesday morning show the incident taking place.

"I was mostly scared for my safety," said the victim.

In the videos, a girl can be seen throwing a chair at another girl, then attacking her with her hands and feet.

"She threw a chair," said the victim. "Then grabbed my hair, she ended up stomping on me, punching my head."

The 16-year-old sophomore says it happened during Portuguese class.

The attacker, who's also a student, walked into the classroom with two friends.

The teacher told them to leave and went to call security. That's when the assault took place.

"This shouldn't be happening in schools," said the victim's mother, Emily Veloza, who got a frantic Facetime from her daughter.

Veloza took her daughter to urgent care, where she was diagnosed with a concussion. She also had a bloody lip, and an X-ray was taken of her bruised hand.

"If her hand is messed up, her basketball season this year is done for," said Veloza. "She will not be able to play."

In a statement, the district said it "is actively investigating an incident that occurred at Chelsea High School … We take this incident seriously, and the safety of our school communities is our top priority."

The district says police have been notified, but would not say if the attacker would face any disciplinary action at school or if she'll be allowed in school going forward.