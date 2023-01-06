School Cafeteria Worker Accused of Assaulting 5th Grader in Middleboro: Police

A part-time cafeteria monitor has been accused of assaulting a fifth grade student at a school in Middleboro, Massachusetts, according to the town's police department.

The Middleboro Police Department is now seeking to charge the staff member with assault and battery, following the incident, which happened Thursday at Mary K. Goode Elementary School, a news release from the agency said.

Police got reports of the alleged assault around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

An subsequent investigation by police indicated the student was allegedly assaulted by the part-time cafeteria monitor, who police specifically noted was not a teacher at the school.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The student was evaluated by the school nurse and the student's parents were immediately notified of what happened, police said.

Police are summonsing the cafeteria monitor to appear in Wareham District Court, as they seek the assault and battery charge.

The staff member has been placed on leave by Middleboro Public Schools.