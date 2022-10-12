Skateboarder Struck by Car in Middleboro Early Wednesday Morning

An 18-year-old was seriously hurt after midnight Wednesday morning when they were hit by an SUV while skateboarding in Middleboro, Massachusetts, police said.
Authorities received a call at 12:20 a.m. reporting a pedestrian crash on Plympton Street near Londonderry Lane, Middleboro police said.
The teenager was laying unconscious on the road suffering from serious injuries, police said.
The victim was traveling on a skateboard in the eastbound lane of traffic when the SUV, a 2021 Honda CRV, allegedly struck him while driving on Plympton Street, according to the police's investigation of the incident.
The driver, identified as a 36-year-old man from Middleboro, remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.
The crash remains under investigation. Police didn't say if the driver was likely to face charges.