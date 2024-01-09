Newton

Newton elementary school closed due to ‘internal emergency'

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Newton Public Schools said there will be no "before or after school care" at the Franklin school

By Anthony Vega

An elementary school in Newton, Massachusetts, was closed Tuesday because of an "internal emergency," according to the district.

Newton Public Schools wrote on its Facebook page Tuesday that there will be no "before or after school care" at Franklin Elementary School.

The district told families in an email that the "emergency is contained within the shchool building and does not affect the neighborhoods or roadways."

Police are at the school, the district said, adding that school administrators are on site to address the incident.

Officials haven't provided information on what the internal emergency involved.

