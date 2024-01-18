Newton teachers could vote to go on strike Thursday

Parents and students in Newton, Massachusetts, are anxiously waiting on a decision that's expected Thursday from teachers. That decision: whether or not to go on strike.

If the teachers vote to go on strike Thursday afternoon, the mayor has said there will be no school in Newton Friday.

Parents have been among the people rallying in support of the teachers this week.

The Newton Teachers Association remains locked in a contract battle with the school committee. The two sides have been trying to reach a deal since October 2022.

The district said its offering competitive compensation for teachers, while the union argues the proposed pay raises aren't even keeping up with inflation.

The school committee filed a "strike petition" with the Department of Labor Relations and Commonwealth Employment Relations Board. A hearing on the possible illegal strike is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday.

"It breaks my heart for our teachers and our families that a strike is being contemplated. The adults belong at the negotiating table, children belong in our classrooms," said Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

"These are not conditions that are conducive for educators to want to stay in Newton and these are not conditions that are healthy for our students," said Alison Lobron, founder of Parents Educator Collaborative.

The teachers' union plans to meet by Zoom to vote on a strike Thursday afternoon, followed by a rally at 5 p.m.