Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
seabrook

‘False Alarm': Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant Siren Inadvertently Activated, Officials Say

Beaches in the area were evacuated, but police said there is no emergency

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

The siren at Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant in New Hampshire was inadvertently activated Tuesday morning, officials said, but there is no emergency.

"The state has been notified by Seabrook Nuclear Power Station that an inadvertent siren activation happened earlier todya," Gov. Chris Sununu said in a tweet shortly after 11:30 a.m. "There is no emergency at the plant and no danger to the public."

He said further information will be released "as it becomes available."

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Department also said on Facebook that there was an "inadvertent alert" of the Seabrook emergency alarms.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"There is NO Emergency," they said.

Hampton police, Hampton fire and rescue and Salisbury, Massachusetts, police confirmed that account on Twitter.

New Hampshire State Police also confirmed that it was a false alarm. They said sirens reportedly went off at Hampton Beach and other beaches in Hampton, Rye and Seabrook telling people to evacuate.

Seabrook police said they are in communication with Seabrook Station about the sirens being activated. "We are being told that there is NO EMERGENCY but we are continuing to investigate," they said.

The New Hampshire Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management also issued a statement confirming the "inadvertent siren activation," saying there is no emergency at the plant and no danger to the public.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire Jul 11

Incapacitated Hikers Flown From NH Trails Over the Weekend

Harmony Montgomery 12 hours ago

Harmony Montgomery's Mom Seeks Answers Weeks After Large Search in Manchester

This article tagged under:

seabrookNew HampshireHampton Beachseabrook nuclear power plant
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us