‘False Alarm': Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant Siren Inadvertently Activated, Officials Say

The siren at Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant in New Hampshire was inadvertently activated Tuesday morning, officials said, but there is no emergency.

"The state has been notified by Seabrook Nuclear Power Station that an inadvertent siren activation happened earlier todya," Gov. Chris Sununu said in a tweet shortly after 11:30 a.m. "There is no emergency at the plant and no danger to the public."

He said further information will be released "as it becomes available."

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Department also said on Facebook that there was an "inadvertent alert" of the Seabrook emergency alarms.

"There is NO Emergency," they said.

Hampton police, Hampton fire and rescue and Salisbury, Massachusetts, police confirmed that account on Twitter.

There have been reports of an emergency at the power plant with messages to evacuate the beach. These messages are not accurate and there is no threat to the public.



New Hampshire State Police also confirmed that it was a false alarm. They said sirens reportedly went off at Hampton Beach and other beaches in Hampton, Rye and Seabrook telling people to evacuate.

Seabrook police said they are in communication with Seabrook Station about the sirens being activated. "We are being told that there is NO EMERGENCY but we are continuing to investigate," they said.

The New Hampshire Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management also issued a statement confirming the "inadvertent siren activation," saying there is no emergency at the plant and no danger to the public.