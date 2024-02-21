Search continues for suspects in back-to-back Hyde Park robberies

The search continues Wednesday for two suspects involved in a string of robberies in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood.

The suspects were in their 20s and targeted Hyde Park Market on River Street and a CVS pharmacy, Boston police said.

Surveillance video from inside the store shows two hooded men wearing black masks, coming up to the clerk, one from behind the counter and another in front, tussling to get the money from the register.

At one point, one of the men in a red hoodie pulls and breaks the register monitor before they both grab about $2,000 worth of cash and run away.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. Monday. An hour later and a mile away, police said they robbed a CVS pharmacy on Hyde Park Avenue.

It's unclear what they took, but CVS told NBC10 Boston they are cooperating with police and that no one in the pharmacy was hurt.

Back at Hyde Park Market, the clerk recounted the ordeal saying, "I was scared so much because this was the first time, I was facing this. I was thinking like, 'I can't do anything. Firstly, I thought to stop them but after that, I realized that I can't do this because they are like two people and so I was helpless."

Store clerk said he's going to be better prepared if this happens next time and hopes police will be able to find and arrest the two men.

Anyone with information is asked to call District E-18 Detectives at 617-343-5607 or make an anonymous tip to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).