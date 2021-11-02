Search for Missing Plane Off Cape Cod Continues

The U.S. Coast Guard is continuing the search for a missing plane believed to have gone down off the coast of Cape Cod.

Two cutters were scouting the area Monday night, and Tuesday morning additional aircraft will reportedly join the search. Local crews are also assisting in the search.

The plane was reported missing off Nauset Beach in Orleans, Massachusetts, on Sunday, two hours after it was supposed to land. After a search for debris was unsuccessful Monday, the Coast Guard resumed its research Tuesday.

The single engine plane, a white and beige Piper 28 aircraft, had only the male pilot on board. It left from Reading Regional Airport in Pennsylvania and was en route to Chatham Airport on Sunday, where it was scheduled to land around 8:30 p.m.

A friend of the pilot contacted the Air Force Regional Command Center after waiting at Chatham Airport for almost two hours.

The Air Force reported to the Coast Guard around 10:30 p.m. that there was a possible downed aircraft four miles east of Sampson Island. The FAA reported the aircraft missing around 10 p.m. Sunday night.

The plane’s last transmitted transponder signal was at 6:49 p.m., descending at 4,000 feet per minute.

Crews from the Coast Guard and local fire departments have been actively searching the waters off the Cape since the aircraft went missing, with helicopters and several boats.