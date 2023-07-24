Search resumes for missing paddleboarder on Martha's Vineyard

A search for a missing paddleboarder on Martha's Vineyard was resuming on Monday morning, after several hours of unsuccessful efforts by emergency crews to find the 43-year-old man Sunday evening.

Massachusetts State Police said in an update Monday morning that crews were resuming their search, after a pause "to allow dive teams, flight crews and other responder to re-equip and asses next steps."

The search got underway Sunday night, shortly before 8 p.m., for a paddleboarder on the Edgartown Great Pond, which is along the southern coast of the island, in Edgartown.

Several public safety agencies on the island responded to the Turkeyland Cove area for the search Sunday night, where there was a call for a paddleboarder who went under the water and wasn't seen coming back up.

The search includes efforts by dive teams and boat crews using sonar, and will also have helicopters dispatched from state police and the Coast Guard.

The Mass. State Police Underwater Recovery Unit and the Massachusetts Environmental Police are joining in the search, as well, joining an already lengthy list of public safety agencies involved that includes all of island's fire departments, local police, Air Wing, state police patrols, the Coast Guard and the Duke's County Sheriff's Office.