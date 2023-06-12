Search underway for suspect in Brighton sexual assault

An investigation continues Monday morning into a sexual assault over the weekend in the Brighton neighborhood of Boston.

According to law enforcement, the attack happened early Sunday morning along Soldiers Field Road. The victim was walking before sunrise when he was attacked, police said.

A man allegedly pulled up with his car and approached the male victim to ask for directions, but the walker couldn't provide any and continued along the road. That's when the driver started to follow the victim for a short moment, before he allegedly got of the car and began to physically and sexually assault him, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State troopers said the victim fought back against the suspect, who eventually got back into his car and drove away, in what may have been a grey Honda CRV.

Police describe the suspect as a six-foot-tall man with a Middle Eastern accent. 24 hours later, he is still on the loose.

The investigation is being handled by State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County and State Police Troop H. Troopers reminded people to be aware of their surroundings at all times, and to call 911 to report anything or anyone suspicious.