Second March Held Sunday in Boston for Daunte Wright

Protesters gathered for a second time in Boston this weekend to call for justice and change following last weekend’s police shooting death of Daunte Wright.

Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter during an April 11 traffic stop in suburban Minneapolis, Minnesota -- just miles from where George Floyd was killed by police last year.

The former police chief in Brooklyn Center said Potter, who is white, mistakenly fired her handgun when she meant to use her Taser. Both the chief and Potter resigned Tuesday, and Potter was charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Protesters had plans to march on the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge starting at 7:20 p.m. Sunday.

Hundreds gathered in protest on Saturday in Nubian Square in Roxbury and marched to the Boston Common.