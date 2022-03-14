Seekonk Officer Hit by Car Trying to Stop Suspect's Escape

A Seekonk police officer was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a suspect trying to escape arrest, Seekonk police said Monday.

Albert Rosario, 32, faces a litany of charges after the incident on Monday morning.

Police said the officer was one of several trying to stop a reported theft at Home Depot on Highland Avenue. When the suspect, later identified as Rosario, saw officers, he rushed to a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers tried to stop him, but he got the car into gear and drove off, hitting one officer and driving directly at a second, who was able to avoid the vehicle.

The officer who was hit was taken to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

Other officers followed Rosario, who police say crashed into multiple vehicles on Route 6 before rolling over his own car after crossing into East Providence.

He was taken into custody and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, use of a motor vehicle in the commission of a felony, shoplifting, failing to stop for police, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and other traffic charges.

Police said Rosario also has nine active warrants for his arrest out of Massachusetts. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.