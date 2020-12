Commuters should avoid the southbound side of Route 128 this morning, after an overturned car is causing significant delays.

Only the right lane is open on the Wakefield-Lynnfield border, and the traffic back up starts at Exit 42. As of 6:25 a.m., it stretched as far as Route 1.

The driver was ejected from the car, and taken to Leahy Hospital in Burlington with life-threatening injuries, officials said.