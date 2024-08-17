Serious crash on Route 101 in Candia, NH

A serious crash has closed part of Route 101 in Candia, New Hampshire, Saturday afternoon.

NH State Police say the crash occurred in the area of mile marker 69, on the westbound side of the highway.

Drivers were told to anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible.

Route 101 has since reopened, police said just after 4:40 p.m.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash.