Serious crash on Route 101 in Candia, NH

The crash occurred in the area of mile marker 69 in Candia, New Hampshire State Police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Generic New Hampshire State Police
New Hampshire State Police

A serious crash has closed part of Route 101 in Candia, New Hampshire, Saturday afternoon.

NH State Police say the crash occurred in the area of mile marker 69, on the westbound side of the highway.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Drivers were told to anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible.

Route 101 has since reopened, police said just after 4:40 p.m.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us