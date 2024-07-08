Serious crash shuts down northbound lanes on I-95 in Mass.

All northbound lanes on Interstate 95 in Massachusetts near the Foxborough-Sharon line were temporarily shut down Monday afternoon due to a serious crash.

Initial reports were that the crash was on I-95 north in Foxborough, though the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said in a post on X at 12:40 p.m. that all lanes on I-95 north after Exit 13 in Sharon were closed due to what they described as a "rollover crash." MassDOT provided an update at 1 p.m. saying the right lane had reopened but the center and left lanes were still closed.

Traffic was rerouted to Route 140 via Exit 13 during the lane closures.

A medical helicopter was seen landing on the highway. One car was on its side, surrounded by ambulances and statte police cruisers. There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries.

No further details were released.