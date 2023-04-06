Serious Injuries Reported After Crash on I-495 in Mansfield

Serious injuries have been reported following a crash on Thursday morning in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

The state's department of transportation reported the crash at around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, saying that it happened on Interstate 495 near exit 31.

The left lane heading both directions was closed down following the crash.

Drivers were told to expect delays.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Additional information was not immediately available.