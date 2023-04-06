Local

Manfield

Serious Injuries Reported After Crash on I-495 in Mansfield

By Matt Fortin

Working police lights
Getty Images

Serious injuries have been reported following a crash on Thursday morning in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

The state's department of transportation reported the crash at around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, saying that it happened on Interstate 495 near exit 31.

The left lane heading both directions was closed down following the crash.

Drivers were told to expect delays.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Manfield
