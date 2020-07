There are serious injuries after a rollover car crash on 195 East in Dartmouth, according to officials.

On 195 east #Dartmouth half mile before Hixville Rd crash has right lane closed. Serious injury. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) July 8, 2020

The crash occurred near exit 12 around 520 and the right lane has closed, according to the Massachusetts Department of Tranpsortation.

Massachusetts State Police responded to the crash Wednesday, which involved one car with one person inside. No further information was immediately available.