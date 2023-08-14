Serious injury reported in I-91 crash involving motorcycle and tractor-trailer

A crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 91 in Springfield, Massachusetts, has resulted in serious injury and closed highway lanes to traffic Monday night.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation released little information but said all I-91 southbound lanes were closed at mile marker 8, just south of the Interstate 391 exchange.

Around 10:15 p.m., MassDOT said lanes were reopening.

Tractor trailer/motorcycle crash with injuries in #Springfield on I-91-SB at Exit 8. I-91 SB is currently closed. All traffic detoured off at exit 9. Rt 391 SB, exit 1B is closed, and RT 5 NB and SB exits are closed to I-91. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) August 15, 2023

There was no immediate word on the extent of the injury being reported.

Additional details were not released.