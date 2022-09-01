Settlement Reached in New Hampshire Opioid Case Against Johnson & Johnson

New Hampshire has reached a settlement with Johnson & Johnson in the state's opioid case against the pharmaceutical company, four years after an initial complaint was filed.

In a news release from Attorney General John Formella's office, authorities say New Hampshire has reached a $40.5 million settlement with J&J subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals. $31.5 million of that money is set to go toward fighting the opioid crisis, the release said.

"As part of our continued efforts to battle the opioid epidemic, New Hampshire is a leader in ensuring that the companies who played a role in perpetuating this crisis are held accountable for their actions," Governor Chris Sununu said in the release. "This resolution provides a positive step forward in ensuring these devastating business practices are not repeated, and that resources are allocated to help stem the tide of the opioid crisis. I thank the Department of Justice for their work on this case."

New Hampshire's Attorney General filed a complaint in 2018 against Janssen Pharmaceuticals and Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, both of which are subsidiaries of J&J. The complaint makes a series of allegations against the drugmaker relating to its marketing of opioids in the state. One of those allegations was that the company "targeted particularly vulnerable populations," including elderly people, in its marketing of the addictive drug class.

"The State further alleged that Johnson & Johnson’s opioid activities were a substantial factor in creating a public nuisance in New Hampshire that contributed to the opioid crisis, a crisis that continues to have devastating consequences to the lives, health and safety of the citizens of the State," the news release noted.

The against Johnson & Johnson was supposed to begin on Sept. 7.